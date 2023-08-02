SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman’s remains that were found in 2007.

Deputies said on Feb. 6, 2007, the skeletal remains of Jeana Burrus were found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area in Sarasota.

The case was cold until November 2022, when the sheriff’s office and DNA Labs International Inc. positively identified the remains using DNA testing and genetic genealogy.

Jeana Lynn Burrus was found to be 39 years old when she died. She lived with her husband, James Burrus, and their son James Burrus Jr.

Deputies stated that Jeana was never reported missing by her family, nor were her whereabouts ever questioned.

Prior to moving to Sarasota County, Jeana and her husband lived in Citrus County and Frederick, Maryland.

Anyone who may have known either Jeana or James Burrus or has information regarding her death is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.