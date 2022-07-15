ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Friday night after a woman’s body was found in a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood.

Deputies said an elderly woman was seen falling into the pond near the golf course and struggled to stay afloat. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two alligators near the body when law enforcement arrived, they said. It is unknown if the gators were involved in the death.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called around 8:15 p.m. to remove the gators. FWC said one was 8-feet-10-inches and the other was 7-feet-7-inches. The said they do not plan on removing any other gators.

No cause of death has been determined. The investigation is ongoing.