Sarasota deputies, FHP investigating fatal crash on US 41

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 41.

Deputies say the crash happened on US 41 and River Road. The northbound lanes of US 41 just south of River Road are closed to all traffic. Vehicles are being redirected into the southbound lane of US 41 to allow traffic to still flow.

Deputies say drivers should expect delays as the area will be congested for several hours with emergency vehicles.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.