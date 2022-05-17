SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies had a chance meeting recently.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies encountered a trio of alligators on Knights Trail Road in Nokomis recently.

“…thankfully, a trapper safely relocated all of them. #LaterGators,” the tweet said.

Recently, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office encountered a gator in a family’s swimming pool and an alligator was spotted playing with a ball in an Odessa pond.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, those with problems with nuisance alligators should call the FWC hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.