Sarasota deputies arrest 'real-life Grinch' for stealing Christmas decorations

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman, who the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office nicknamed the “real-life Grinch” was arrested after allegedly stealing Christmas decorations from several Sarasota homes.

On Dec.19, deputies received several calls from residents in the Lake Sarasota and Grove Pointe neighborhoods that their Christmas lawn decorations had been stolen.

The sheriff’s office says, Bridget Wenzel, 42, was arrested after deputies recovered all the reported stolen holiday lawn decor in her backyard.

She now faces six counts of petit theft.

