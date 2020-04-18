Sarasota Dept. of Health to open 3 appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Department of Health has announced it will be hosting three appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the county next week.

The testing will be for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or who works in a healthcare setting.

Below are the locations of the three testing sites:

North Sarasota Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon R L Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street, Sarasota, Florida

Mid-County Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, Florida

South County Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port, Florida



To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Appointments are limited. however, more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 25,492 cases and 748 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

