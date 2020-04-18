Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Sarasota Dept. of Health to open 3 appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Department of Health has announced it will be hosting three appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the county next week.

The testing will be for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or who works in a healthcare setting.

Below are the locations of the three testing sites:

  • North Sarasota
    • Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon
    • R L Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street, Sarasota, Florida
  • Mid-County
    • Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon
    • Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, Florida
  • South County
    • Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port, Florida

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Appointments are limited. however, more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 25,492 cases and 748 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feeding Tampa Bay at Hillsborough Community College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay at Hillsborough Community College"

‘Big mistake’ for schools to reopen this year: USF Epidemiologist says

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Big mistake’ for schools to reopen this year: USF Epidemiologist says"

Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetics struggling to find crucial product during coronavirus pandemic"

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan trump reopen plan phase 1"

Andrea Messina - Joe & Sons Olive Oils INTVW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrea Messina - Joe & Sons Olive Oils INTVW"

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss