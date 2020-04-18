Sarasota Dept. of Health to open 3 appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Department of Health has announced it will be hosting three appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the county next week.
The testing will be for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or who works in a healthcare setting.
Below are the locations of the three testing sites:
- North Sarasota
- Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon
- R L Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street, Sarasota, Florida
- Mid-County
- Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon
- Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, Florida
- South County
- Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port, Florida
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Appointments are limited. however, more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 25,492 cases and 748 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
WHAT TO KNOW:
