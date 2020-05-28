Breaking News
Sarasota County to offer 2 testing opportunities for residents with symptoms, healthcare workers

Sarasota County

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Department of Health will offer two appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru or walk-up testing opportunities for county residents next week.

The testing is for any resident who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) and for those who work in a healthcare setting.

Below are the testing sites and dates in which they will be conducted:

  • Mid-County
    • June 2 from 8 a.m. to noon – Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road
  • South County
    • June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon – Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd.
  • North County
    • Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St. (walk-up testing)
    • Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr. (drive-thru testing)

To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

