SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his siblings with a knife Monday morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the teen attacked and stabbed his older sister and stepbrother.

Police said the victims sustained multiple stab wounds, but did not indicate the severity of the injuries.

Authorities said the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.