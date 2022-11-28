SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County superintendent has agreed to a “separation” from the school district.

Superintendent Brennan Asplen said he and his wife were “highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil” by the motion.

On Nov. 22, the school district motioned to terminate Asplen’s contract during a board meeting.

” … after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable. To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community,” Asplen said in a statement.

Board members will discuss the motion to terminate Asplen’s contract during a meeting on Tuesday.

“If I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that to be Sarasota’s legacy,” Asplen said.