Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of emergency operations supervisor

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden passing of their Emergency Operations Supervisor Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office announced “with great sadness” that Robert Gardner died on Jan. 12.

Gardner’s official title was ‘Emergency Operations Teletype Supervisor.’ He had been serving the sheriff’s office since 1993.

Prior to serving the community, Gardner served the country in the Air Force.

“Dedicated to both country and community, Robert lived a life of service that he can be very proud of,” the agency said. “Please join us as we salute him for his dedication to duty and send thoughts of healing to his family.”