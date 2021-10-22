Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy dies after 2 month battle with COVID-19, officials say

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputy Joshua Welge passed away on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said he served his final shift on Aug. 19.

Deputy Welge joined the sheriff’s office in 1999 as a corrections deputy before becoming law enforcement certified. He served with the Venice Police Department from 2001 to 2007, before rejoining the ranks of the sheriff’s office later in 2007. 

 Additional details including funeral arrangements will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss