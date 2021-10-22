Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy dies after 2 month battle with COVID-19, officials say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputy Joshua Welge passed away on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said he served his final shift on Aug. 19.

Deputy Welge joined the sheriff’s office in 1999 as a corrections deputy before becoming law enforcement certified. He served with the Venice Police Department from 2001 to 2007, before rejoining the ranks of the sheriff’s office later in 2007.

Additional details including funeral arrangements will be provided as they become available.