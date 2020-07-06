Sarasota County sheriff’s car broken into outside his home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the department-issued vehicle driven by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight was broken into overnight.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Krahe says the burglary happened late Sunday or early Monday morning. The unmarked car was parked outside the sheriff’s home in Venice.

Krahe said an agency-issued bulletproof vest was taken but confirmed no weapons or stun guns were stolen. She said there was forced entry and that the car was not left unlocked.

Investigators are looking into the incident. She said there were other car burglaries reported in the area.

