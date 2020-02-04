Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board is looking to pay a former employee thousands after claims of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, SCSB will vote on whether or not they want to approve a settlement agreement for Cheraina Bonner.

Bonner sued the district last year after claiming her former boss, former Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed her. Bonner claims Maultsby sent her hundreds of inappropriate text messages and threatened her safety.

Shortly after these claims, both Maultsby and former Sarasota County Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden resigned.

Now, SCSB is looking to settle with Bonner. Per the settlement agreement, if Bonner agrees, they will pay $397, 241.18. Here’s a breakdown of those costs:

  • A $75,000 check to Blackwell Firm for attorney’s fees
  • A $17, 241.18 check to Bonner for attorney costs
  • A $300,000 compensatory damages for Bonner
  • A $5,000 check to Bonner

The board has to approve this settlement agreement before it’s presented to Bonner’s legal team. That’s what they will do in their Tuesday meeting at 6:30 p.m. After that, it will be up to Bonner to accept.

