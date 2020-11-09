Sarasota County Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta threat

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Schools will be closed Monday due to the threat of current Tropical Storm Eta.

“At 7:00 PM this evening, the Emergency Operations Team for Sarasota County determined that the current path of Tropical Storm Eta will affect Sarasota County with significant rain and sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and gusts of over 50 miles an hour tomorrow. Due to this change in forecast, all schools and offices will be closed Monday, November 9th,” according to a statement from Sarasota County Schools.

Highlands and Hardee county schools will also be closed Monday.

There is currently no word on school closures for the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Eta is continuing to move toward Florida and is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys Sunday night.

