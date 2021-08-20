Sarasota County school board holds emergency meeting regarding masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board has called an emergency meeting Friday amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Sarasota County is currently feeling the stress of the pandemic, with 62 staff members and 247 students currently positive or being contact traced for COVID-19.
The school board is discussing three potential options for mask-wearing in schools:
- Option 1: For 30 days, if passed, all students must wear a medical grade or COVID-style mask while at school unless a parent informs the school district of their intent to opt out. Children under 12 would be required to wear masks for the next 90 days unless parents opt them out.
- Option 2: For 30 days, if passed, all employees, visitors, and vendors must wear either a medical grade or COVID-style mask while at school. All employees who are not vaccinated must wear either a medical grade or COVID-style mask while at school for the next 90 days.
- Option 3: For 90 days, if passed, each student, employee, visitor, and vendor must wear a medical grade or COVID-style mask while at school, while on school property. The only exception would be a medical note opt-out.
The option passed by the board will go into effect on Aug. 25.
Earlier this week, Hillsborough County Public Schools voted 5-2 to change its policy and mandate masks for all students and staff. The 30-day mandate does include a limited medical exemption for opt-out that parents could request.