Sarasota County school board holds emergency meeting regarding masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board has called an emergency meeting Friday amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Sarasota County is currently feeling the stress of the pandemic, with 62 staff members and 247 students currently positive or being contact traced for COVID-19.

The school board is discussing three potential options for mask-wearing in schools:

The option passed by the board will go into effect on Aug. 25.

Earlier this week, Hillsborough County Public Schools voted 5-2 to change its policy and mandate masks for all students and staff. The 30-day mandate does include a limited medical exemption for opt-out that parents could request.