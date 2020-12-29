Sarasota County releases COVID-19 vaccinations distribution plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota will begin offering vaccinations to front line health care workers and seniors age 65 and older by appointment only beginning today, according to health officials.
The DOH says they will have 150 COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are required. Vaccine supply is limited and will be offered first come, first served.
The first vaccination clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at William L. Little Health and Human Services building 2200 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, 34327
In order to get vaccinated you must:
- Be a front line health care worker (employment ID required or age 65 or older and you must remain in Sarasota County to receive your second-round shot, 28 days after your first appointment.
- Download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated.
- Register for a specific appointment time
- Bring your consent form, registration ticket and a valid ID to your appointment.
Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability.
For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County at 941-861-2883 or visit the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota’s website.
