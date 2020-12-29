Sarasota County releases COVID-19 vaccinations distribution plan

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota will begin offering vaccinations to front line health care workers and seniors age 65 and older by appointment only beginning today, according to health officials.

The DOH says they will have 150 COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are required. Vaccine supply is limited and will be offered first come, first served.

The first vaccination clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at William L. Little Health and Human Services building 2200 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, 34327

In order to get vaccinated you must:

Be a front line health care worker (employment ID required or age 65 or older and you must remain in Sarasota County to receive your second-round shot, 28 days after your first appointment.

Download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated.

Register for a specific appointment time

Bring your consent form, registration ticket and a valid ID to your appointment.

Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County at 941-861-2883 or visit the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota’s website.