Sarasota County pauses COVID-19 drive-thru testing site until Tuesday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Sarasota County, Sarasota County Government and Sarasota Memorial Hospital have decided to pause the coronavirus drive-thru testing site located at Twin Lakes Park.
The testing will be put on hold until Tuesday, March 31 at 8 a.m.
So far, more than 60 people have been tested, however, health officials have not been able to fill the 50 appointment slots per day.
For Sarasota County residents who believe they may have COVID-19, please call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at 941-861-2883 before visiting a hospital/
