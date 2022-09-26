SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Sarasota County will hold a press conference Monday to discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

Earlier Monday, county officials called for all Sarasota schools to close Tuesday to allow time for preparations to be made to select school buildings that will serve as emergency evacuation centers.

While the county has yet to call an evacuation, officials said they are expecting to announce an evacuation alert for “Level A” on Tuesday morning.

“As we continue monitoring Hurricane Ian’s track and potential impacts, residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and prepare their go-kits,” said Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.