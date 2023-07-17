SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County officials are investigating another suspected case of malaria, as the county remains in a Mosquito-borne Illness Alert status.

As of July 17, there have been six confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County, and officials believe another case will be confirmed early this week, making it the seventh case.

According to the Department of Health in Sarasota, two of the six confirmed cases occurred in homeless individuals, and all cases occurred in the North Sarasota area.

Officials said they’re continuing to focus on areas near the neighborhoods of DeSoto Acres and Kensington Park, which is was the new suspected case was reported.

Authorities said all cases have been treated and are recovering.

Sarasota officials offered the following tips to help protect residents from mosquito bites:

Avoid being outside between dusk and sunrise.

Wear repellant and loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Drain any standing water on your property.

Remove aquatic vegetation from ponds, lakes, canals, ditches and anything that holds water for a long time and has overgrowth of vegetation.

For more information about mosquito management services, residents visit Sarasota County’s website. You can also request service in your area by calling 311.