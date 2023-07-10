SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County officials discussed how they are managing mosquitos in the county after six malaria cases were reported.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services said it continues to focus on treatments in the Desoto Acres and Kensington areas, where there have been confirmed malaria cases and infected mosquitoes.

So far, officials said they have treated the areas multiple times.

No mosquitos have tested positive for malaria since early June, a spokesperson with Mosquito Management Services said.

Sarasota officials offered the following tips to help protect residents from mosquito bites:

Avoid being outside between dusk and sunrise.

Wear repellant and loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Drain any standing water on your property.

Remove aquatic vegetation from ponds, lakes, canals, ditches and anything that holds water for a long time and has overgrowth of vegetation.

For more information about mosquito management services, residents visit Sarasota County’s website. You can also request service in your area by calling 311.