Sarasota County man hits jackpot wins $2 million from Powerball drawing

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A Venice man is $2 million richer after hehit the jackpot playing the Powerball drawing held on Dec. 12.

Raymond Wynne, 63, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number. The estimated jackpot at that time was $277 million!

The ticket was purchased at Publix located at 535 Tamiami Trail South in Venice. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held tomorrow at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated $78 million jackpot.