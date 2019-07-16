Sarasota County man claims $1 million prize for scratch-off lottery game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One Sarasota County man claimed a $1 million top prize on a $5 scratch off.
According to the Florida Lottery, 75-year-old Stephen Lyons from Sarasota, Florida claimed a $1 million top prize in the $5 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game.
Lyons chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000
He purchased his winning ticket from Palmer Market, located at 5300 Clark Road in Sarasota. The Palmer Market will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $5Scratch-Off game, MONOPOLY JACKPOT, launched in July 2018 and features more than $32 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.
