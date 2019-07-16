Live Now
Sarasota County man claims $1 million prize for scratch-off lottery game

Sarasota County

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One Sarasota County man claimed a $1 million top prize on a $5 scratch off.

According to the Florida Lottery, 75-year-old Stephen Lyons from Sarasota, Florida claimed a $1 million top prize in the $5 MONOPOLY JACKPOT  Scratch-Off game.

Lyons chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000

He purchased his winning ticket from Palmer Market, located at 5300 Clark Road in Sarasota.  The Palmer Market will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5Scratch-Off game, MONOPOLY JACKPOT, launched in July 2018 and features more than $32 million in cash prizes.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

