Sarasota County man arrested for beating wife to death, deputies say

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 76-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife in June.

Deputies responded to 517 Rousseau Drive June 20 for the reported death of 74-year-old Judith Richardson. The woman’s husband, John Richardson, reportedly alluded to being involved in her death, but did not offer an explanation.

The sheriff’s office said detectives noticed fresh abrasions and bruising on John Richardson’s arms. Near Judith’s body was a bloody pillowcase and a broken wristwatch belonging to John, deputies said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Judith died from ‘homicidal violence’ after suffering multiple blunt force injuries to her head and upper body.

John Richardson was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with the murder of his wife.

LATEST STORIES: