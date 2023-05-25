SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County man is accused of destroying a sea turtle nest.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it received a call about a disturbed sea turtle nest in Nokomis Beach State Park on Aug. 18, 2022.

A video allegedly showed the man digging inside a marked nesting site.

Officers said they continued to search for the man but months passed with no new leads on his location.

In May, FWC said it learned that the suspect, 22-year-old Nathan Lechner, lived in Venice.

He was charged with a third-degree felony for the destruction and molestation of a sea turtle nest.

“All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed. It is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs and hatchlings,” FWC said.

If you see someone disturbing a sea turtle or nest, contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

For more information about sea turtles, visit FWC’s website.