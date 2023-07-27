SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The public should get an update on the efforts to stop the local spread of malaria Thursday.

Seven people in Sarasota County have been reported to be infected with the disease.

Sarasota County leaders and CDC officials have plans to share information on their malaria investigation through Zoom at 10 a.m.

It takes a team to stop the spread. There has been an immediate response from state officials, health professionals, and county leaders– including Sarasota Mosquito Control.

“Our staff is out and on the woodlots, our swamps, and along the canals,” Mosquito Services Management Manager Wade Brennan said. “It’s hard tracking, it’s extremely hot but our crews are up and ready and taking action as much as we can.”

They are spraying diligently.

Those infected with the disease might experience flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Immanuel Ammisah has treated malaria patients and has been a victim of the disease several times.

“I start sweating and I get joint pains, so I know it’s malaria. I don’t even test,” Ammisah said. “I go straight to treatment.

Ammisah said treatment makes him feel better within a day.

No one is immune to the disease but you can help prevent it by draining standing water, wearing insect repellent, and keeping doors closed to try and stop mosquitos from coming into your vicinity.

While the heat may be too hot to cover your skin with long-sleeve clothing, the county will continue taking measures for your safety.

“Every single week we’re sending the CDC different amounts of pools of mosquitos.”

County leaders are doing their best to raise awareness and stop the spread.

News Channel 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.