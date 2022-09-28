SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s Western Coast, Sarasota County agencies are taking precautions to protect their personnel in the emergency situation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon that some individual fire and law enforcement agencies have begun pulling first responders from the roads, although it did not give a list of the agencies that have made the decision.

Other agencies are believed to follow suit soon. The sheriff’s office said most agencies make this decision when there are sustained winds of 45 mph in the county.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Communications Center handles all dispatch services for agencies except for the North Port Police Department.

“Please bear with us and understand why some agencies may not be able to respond in coming hours,” an SCSO statement reads.

In the event of a medical emergency such as cardiac arrest, choking, childbirth, unconscious person, or severe hemorrhage, the SCSO center’s medical director will take the call and give as much guidance as possible.