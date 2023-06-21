SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of a K-9 that died unexpectedly last week.

Deputies said K-9 Nox died due to a medical episode. Nox was a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who joined the sheriff’s office in May 2015 and worked with Deputy Ryan McBride.

“In his eight-year career, K-9 Nox had over 1,900 deployments, resulting in over 50 criminal and civil apprehensions. On multiple occasions, he and Deputy McBride were selected internally by the K-9 Unit as the Handler and K-9 of the Year due largely to their successful working and off-duty relationship,” the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Nox was awarded the 27th Annual Teledyne FLIR Vision “Fang” Award for a criminal apprehension in the inter-coastal waterway, deputies said.

“You were a good boy, Nox. We have the watch from here,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We at SCSO appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the McBride family and our agency as we process this heartbreaking loss.”