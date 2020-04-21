Sarasota County installs floating litter eaters to reduce waste in county’s waterways

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County has installed floating waste collection systems to reduce the litter in the county’s waterways.

The litter eating devices are called WaterGoats. They skim the top eight inches of water and accumulate trash for collection and disposal. Ten were purchased by the county.

“These devices will be a tremendous help, because they collect floating trash debris that could impact area waterways or restrict water flow,” Sarasota County Public Works Stormwater Environmental Utility Manager John Ryan said. “We’re anticipating over 400 pounds of pollution being prevented from entering the gulf and bay waters once all of the installations are complete.”

More than 100 tons of trash have been harvested from 24 WaterGoats installed at major drainage outfalls into Tampa Bay, according to Mark Maksimowicz, leader of the nonprofit.

Sarasota joins Hillsborough and Pinellas as the latest county in Tampa Bay to install WaterGoats.

To learn more about the county’s water quality initiatives visit scgov.net.

