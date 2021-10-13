Sarasota County inmate dies in custody, had been charged in North Port stabbing attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County man in custody for a North Port stabbing in April has died while in custody of the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

In April, a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a North Port residence on Neighborly Court. The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

An investigation by local law enforcement led to a search warrant being executed at the residence, where 75-year-old William Arthur Byron was taken into custody.

North Port police found “a large knife and handgun” at the residence. Byron was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Byron was taken into custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility in April.

While at the facility, Byron “experienced several medical issues” and on multiple occasions was taken to receive medical and end-of-life care, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He had been housed in the correctional facility’s medical wing “for the majority of his stay.”

He died on Tuesday, after being bonded at 7 p.m. and transported to the hospital again. The sheriff’s office was notified of his death by Sarasota Memorial Hospital around 10 p.m.

“Based on medical history and preliminary investigation, detectives are confident Byron died from terminal medical issues however, as always, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” according to SCSO.

The sheriff’s office said they do not expect any additional updates at this time.