Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for spring break, expecting students and tourists to converge on their popular beaches and entertainment districts until April.  

“There is obviously a huge influx of people during spring break. We are one of the best beaches in the nation, there are a lot of people who come to this area” Sarasota County Sgt. Arik Smith said. “So at the sheriff’s office, we try to make a little bit bigger of a presence out here to help prevent crimes of opportunity.” 

The department announced Tuesday it will enhance its crime prevention efforts and law enforcement presence, including mounted patrol. 

“With the amount of people coming to such a small area, of course you will have an increase of disturbances in the parking lot, thefts on the beach, thefts from motor vehicles,” said Smith. “You will see deputies on four-wheelers, you will see more presence from the patrol section of the sheriff’s office out on Siesta Key, along with the mounted patrol unit will be out on horseback.” 

Electronic signs with tips on how to reduce the risk of theft will also be installed throughout the county. Tourists and beachgoers will see signs that read “Be Beach Smart” and “Lock Up Valuable Items.” 

Deputies will also distribute “Beach Smart” cards with various safety tips like: 

  • Become familiar with your surroundings including nearby streets and landmarks
  • Keep valuables out of sight by locking them in the trunk or hotel room safe
  • Always carry wallets, purses, room and car keys securely
  • Lock the doors and windows at your hotel and always lock your vehicle
  • Obey traffic signals and speed limits, avoid any distractions
  • Utilize crosswalks and sidewalks, and make your presence known to motorists
  • Never advertise your plans to strangers – in person or online
  • Stay with your group and never leave with a stranger
  • Keep your drink in sight and never accept open drinks from people you do not know
  • Have a designated driver or utilize a taxi service
  • Be observant and report any and all suspicious activity

Spring break in Sarasota also coincides with two major events: The Sarasota County Fair and spring training baseball. The sheriff’s office plans to increase its crime prevention efforts for those events as well. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by dialing 911 or on its non-emergency line at (941) 316-1201. 

LATEST WFLA+ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring"

Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow"

Grandparent Scheme Twist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandparent Scheme Twist"

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss