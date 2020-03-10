Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for spring break, expecting students and tourists to converge on their popular beaches and entertainment districts until April.

“There is obviously a huge influx of people during spring break. We are one of the best beaches in the nation, there are a lot of people who come to this area” Sarasota County Sgt. Arik Smith said. “So at the sheriff’s office, we try to make a little bit bigger of a presence out here to help prevent crimes of opportunity.”

The department announced Tuesday it will enhance its crime prevention efforts and law enforcement presence, including mounted patrol.

“With the amount of people coming to such a small area, of course you will have an increase of disturbances in the parking lot, thefts on the beach, thefts from motor vehicles,” said Smith. “You will see deputies on four-wheelers, you will see more presence from the patrol section of the sheriff’s office out on Siesta Key, along with the mounted patrol unit will be out on horseback.”

Electronic signs with tips on how to reduce the risk of theft will also be installed throughout the county. Tourists and beachgoers will see signs that read “Be Beach Smart” and “Lock Up Valuable Items.”

Deputies will also distribute “Beach Smart” cards with various safety tips like:

Become familiar with your surroundings including nearby streets and landmarks

Keep valuables out of sight by locking them in the trunk or hotel room safe

Always carry wallets, purses, room and car keys securely

Lock the doors and windows at your hotel and always lock your vehicle

Obey traffic signals and speed limits, avoid any distractions

Utilize crosswalks and sidewalks, and make your presence known to motorists

Never advertise your plans to strangers – in person or online

Stay with your group and never leave with a stranger

Keep your drink in sight and never accept open drinks from people you do not know

Have a designated driver or utilize a taxi service

Be observant and report any and all suspicious activity

Spring break in Sarasota also coincides with two major events: The Sarasota County Fair and spring training baseball. The sheriff’s office plans to increase its crime prevention efforts for those events as well.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by dialing 911 or on its non-emergency line at (941) 316-1201.

