Sarasota County to host drug take back event

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets!
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, used and unwanted pills at the sheriff’s office’s headquarters on 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard or at the Sarasota, Venice, and North Port police departments.
The twice-yearly event, which is organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, gives people the opportunity to safely dispose of their medications, which could otherwise be stolen and abused.
Although the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., most of the drop boxes in Sarasota are permanent and can be used daily.
What’s accepted:
Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medication such as tablets and capsules
What’s not accepted:
Liquids
Needles
Locations:
- Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota
- Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- New College Police Department, 501 College Drive, Sarasota
- Venice Police Department, 1350 E. Ridgewood Ave., Venice
