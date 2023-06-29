SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County officials are preparing for a weekend full of events and their priority is keeping you safe.

Officials want you to enjoy all the boat races and Fourth of July festivities, but to also be safe.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off Saturday along Lido Beach, attracting thousands of beachgoers and boaters.

“The Sarasota County Fire Department will be starting on this Saturday, and ending on the Fourth of July, will have our fire boat on the water in a patrol and response mode,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tim Dorsey.

The heat is certainly a concern and so are rip currents. Lifeguard manager Rick Hinkson said it’s important to designate a water watcher, even with lifeguards on duty.

“Those conditions that we saw last week were pretty, pretty dangerous and we had red flags on all of our beaches,” said Hinkson.

Deadly rip currents took the lives of a dozen people in Florida’s Panhandle over the past two weeks.

“There’s still that chance those recurrence can open up, so be mindful of the lifeguards flags that are flying,” said Hinkson.

In the last two weeks, Sarasota County Fire Department said lifeguards had 177 assists and 21 rescues. Not all those assist and recuses are related to rip-currents.

At Lido Beach, signs were posted to warn beachgoers of the dangerous currents.

The Coast Guard is launching its annual campaign, “Operation Dry Water,” to reduce incidents and deaths related to boating under the influence.

“We’re going have a lot of boats out there,” said Chief Derek Waters. “We’re going to be checking to make sure people are boating safely.”

Sarasota County shared these tips:

– Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen and take breaks in the shade and air conditioning throughout the day to avoid heat-related illness.

– Always swim near a lifeguard. Sarasota County has six lifeguarded beaches. Always keep a watchful eye on your family and friends while enjoying our beautiful beaches and waterways.

– Break the Grip of the Rip: If you’re caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore until you are outside the current. If you need help, call out or signal to the lifeguard.

– Don’t drink and boat!

– Only use grills outdoors and place the grill well away from siding or deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.