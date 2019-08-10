Sarasota county fugitive charged with threatening Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) –Vice News is reporting a fugitive out of Sarasota county is charged for threatening congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Facebook.

Investigators say that 41-year-old Timothy Ireland Jr. threatened to shoot and kill democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Police searched the man’s home in Toledo on Thursday and say they didn’t find any guns but found bullets.

U.S. Capitol police along with ATF officials started the investigation last month after they became aware of his post.

Ireland is expected to be in court next week. Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the case.