Sarasota County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to deputies, detectives were alerted on Sunday that 14-year-old Bruithia Pearson was last seen at her home near Powell Circle and Newtown Boulevard on Saturday around 8 a.m.

Pearson was last seen wearing a red shirt with white pants and black Air Max shoes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the SCSO Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4068.  

