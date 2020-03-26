Sarasota County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.
According to deputies, detectives were alerted on Sunday that 14-year-old Bruithia Pearson was last seen at her home near Powell Circle and Newtown Boulevard on Saturday around 8 a.m.
Pearson was last seen wearing a red shirt with white pants and black Air Max shoes. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the SCSO Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4068.
