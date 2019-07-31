Sarasota County deputies helping Midwest farmers in need

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of Sarasota deputies are embarking on a mission to help those in need in America’s heartland.

Earlier this year, the Midwest became a virtual swamp.

Horrific flooding destroyed thousands of homes, wiped farmlands clean and caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage.

Now months later, the area struggles to recover.

“A lot of times ranchers and people in the Ag industry don’t really ask for help, there is a sense of pride there, that I’m going to take care of my business,” said Deputy Robbie Martin with the SCSO Ag Unit.

A group of Sarasota county deputies from the Ag Unit have raised money to collect donations.

They’re not just taking water bottles and blankets. The deputies will deliver 70 bales of hay, 26,000 pounds of feed along with plenty of fence posts and barbed wire.

Even though this disaster is more than 1,200 miles away, it hits close to home

“One thing we cannot do without is food. And who provides the food, is our farmer ranchers, of our countries,” said Martin.

Officials say over the next few years we could see a spike in food prices because of this crisis. So farmers need all the help they can get.

Plus, we all know we are not immune.

A massive hurricane could wipe out Florida’s farms and ranches at any time.

So along with helping, these deputies want to observe the recovery efforts to bring those lessons home.

“You can repair a roof and your roof is good, but you can’t plant a crop overnight and expect it to be a viable crop overnight, it takes time,” said SCSO Deputy James Achille.

The deputies embark on their 28-hour drive Thursday morning.

For these farmers in need, a little bit of help goes a long way.