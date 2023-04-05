SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Commissioner Nancy C. Detert has died, according to Sarasota County Government.

“It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert. Commissioner Detert passed away peacefully in her home on April 5,” officials posted on Facebook.

Government officials said no foul play is suspected.

“Our focus right now is on supporting Nancy’s family and ensuring the continuity of government,” officials said.

Detert served as Vice Chair in 2017, Chair in 2018, and was serving as Vice Chair for the Sarasota County Commission this year.

From 1998 to 2006 Detert was a member of the Florida House of Representatives. She also served in the Florida Senate from 2008 to 2016.

Details regarding memorial services will be made at a later time.