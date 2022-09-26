SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The area includes the barrier islands, mobile homes and those living on vessels, the county said.

Officials said county water services to the barrier islands will be shut off between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

County leaders said general population evacuation centers will open at noon Tuesday.

To find out your evacuation level, click here. You can also visit scgov.net for the latest updates from Sarasota County.

Click here to find a general population evacuation center.

