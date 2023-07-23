SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County first responders worked to put out a residential fire early Sunday morning.

A release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at 4:10 a.m. at a home on Sandy Cove Road in Sarasota.

Per the latest update at 5:44 a.m., the fire was still active as both deputies and Sarasota County firefighters worked to put it out.

No injuries were reported, but the nearby condominiums were evacuated for residents’ safety.

As of this report, Sandy Cove Road is closed.