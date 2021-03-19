Sarasota community rallying behind 2nd-grade teacher battling 2nd bout of breast cancer

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Teachers, students, and their families are rallying behind a beloved Sarasota educator battling her second bout of breast cancer.

Samantha Morin got the devastating diagnosis last week. Colleagues tell 8 On Your Side she had been feeling unwell for a while. She learned the cancer had spread to her liver.

Morin is a longtime educator in Sarasota County. The Sarasota native has helped shape young minds in the community she grew up in for 17 years.

Jaime Vieira has worked alongside Morin since 2007.

“From the beginning, she was the teacher that everybody knew and just loved because of how caring she is,” said Vieira. “She put in so much for all of her students and you just hear over and over, ‘Miss Morin… she was my child’s favorite teacher ever’, ‘she was our family’s favorite teacher ever’, ‘she is just so loving.'”

As Morin gears up for treatment, the community she grew up in and has served for so many years is coming together to support her.

Photo courtesy: Nicole Van Blarcum

Teachers and parents came together to create a GoFundMe page for the second-grade teacher.

“No one fights alone. All of her teacher friends, all of the parents, all of the students… we are behind her and she is not going to do this by herself,” said parent, Nicole Van Blarcum. “I have told her that many times too. We will fight it together. I am here for her, every step of the way,” she continued.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $17,000 in less than one week. Several former students have donated. The hope is to ease some of the financial burden tied to treatments and being away from work.

“Being a teacher, getting the diagnosis like this can be absolutely financially devastating,” said Vieira. “Cancer is ridiculously expensive. There’s a medication right now that she that has been recommended by her doctor that is not covered by insurance; so this GoFundMe is actually giving her more opportunities, chances for her to have her best chance at the longest life possible,” she continued.

Morin is taking the remainder of the school year off to spend time with family and focus on her health and treatment.

Those interested in helping can visit the GoFundMe page here.