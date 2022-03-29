SARASOTA CO., Fla. (WFLA) — Affordable housing remains a problem in Florida as home prices and rental costs continue to grow. Now, the Sarasota County Commission is weighing a proposal to use $25 million in federal funds to make a dent in a growing affordable housing crisis.

The proposal for the funding goes before the Sarasota County Commission, Tuesday.

The $25 million, if approved for use, would make 623 housing units available across eight locations to families with children, workers, the homeless and children aging out of the state’s foster care system.

The $25 million comes from a portion of funding delivered to Sarasota County by the American Rescue Plan Act, President Joe Biden’s first big legislative effort of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. ARPA built on legislation and relief provided by Congress under former President Donald Trump in 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act.) Both pieces of federal legislation used trillions of dollars to address systemic, pandemic-caused issues.

Funding from both sets of relief are still being put to use. The effort in Sarasota County to address affordable housing is just one program aimed at cutting down on the financial impacts of the pandemic, as well as pivoting the funds to a cause that has increasingly become an issue in Florida.

The program, as proposed in a plan created by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation on behalf of the Sarasota County Commission, would use $25 million in federal funding alongside another roughly $137 million of outside investment from community partners and developers, to build the more than 600 affordable housing units across the county.

Agency Project Name Description Targeted Beneficiaries Location Units ARPA Funding Request Total Costs Atlantic Housing Foundation The Waters at North Port Development of a (288) unit affordable rental housing which consists of one, two, and three bedroom units in three story walk up buildings. Site augmented with club house, pool, playground areas, dog park, and picnic / seating areas. Property has an education directive that provides reduced rents and college scholarships. Families with children. North Port 288 $ 1,500,000 $ 40,000,000 Community Assisted Supportive Living (CASL) New Trail Plaza Development of county surplus lands, to include management offices, clubhouse, and commercial space with (101) units (1, 2, and 3 bedroom) and (5) single story homes (4 bedroom). Families (30%, 60%, and 80% AMI); Youth aging out of foster care; Permanent supportive housing; Vouchers. Sarasota 106 $ 7,500,000 $ 28,000,000 Family Promise of South Sarasota County Parkside Cottages Expansion Purchase of a 3 bedroom home that would be used for (2) units which will complete the final house acquisition on the Substation Road property which has (10) units previously purchased. Workforce; Individuals and families (60% AMI and below). Venice 2 $ 500,000 $ 500,000 Family Promise of South Sarasota County South County Homes Purchase of (7) scattered site homes for permanent affordable workforce housing in the south county area (North Port, Englewood, Venice, and Nokomis) to advance the organization’s strategic goal of achieving (50) total units by the end of 2024. Workforce; Individuals and families (60% AMI and below). South County 7 $ 1,700,000 $ 2,700,000 Harvest House Home Again II Purchasing existing leased and subleased units by the organization to make permanent affordable, (2) one-bedroom and (4) two-bedroom apartments. Homeless / at risk individuals and families (40% AMI and below). Sarasota 6 $ 800,000 $ 850,000 Sarasota Housing Authority (SHA) Cypress Square Phase I (fka Amaryllis Park Place Phase II) Development of (3) buildings and a clubhouse, with (84) units to include (18) one bedroom, (36) two bedroom, (24) three bedroom, and (6) four bedroom units. Workforce; Individuals and families (30% to 80% AMI) and Section 8. Sarasota 84 $ 3,000,000 $ 25,000,000 Sarasota Housing Authority (SHA) Lofts on Lemon Phase II Development of a high rise building with (100) units to include (20) one bedroom, (70) two bedroom, and (10) three bedroom units. Workforce; Individuals and families (60% AMI and below) and Section 8. Sarasota 100 $ 7,000,000 $ 31,700,000 Sarasota Housing Authority (SHA) and the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) Central Gardens Development of vacant land, to include a (3) story building, with (29) units to include (29) two bedroom units. Homeless / at risk individuals and families (30% AMI and below) and / or imminently homeless households (50% AMI and below). Sarasota 30 $ 3,000,000 $ 8,250,000 (Source: Gulf Coast Community Foundation)

GCCF said all of the projects are durable capital investments to create long-term affordable housing in the county, and “consistent” with requirements set by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Those categories include “‘enumerated’ eligible capital investment uses, eligible beneficiaries, eligible populations, obligation and expenditure deadline requirements, and qualified subrecipient agreement agencies,” according to GCCF. Each project will create low-income housing that is intended to help residents making at most 80% of the area median income. The U.S. Treasury defines its targeted populations as “impacted” or “disproportionately impacted” residents, meaning their incomes are at times less than 65% of the AMI.

The AMI in Sarasota County is $77,200. That means residents who can benefit from the proposed projects, once completed, must make at most $61,750, according to the county’s 2021 AMI records.

Among the properties proposed for purchase are a combination of family homes and apartment units. The locations of the various potential homes for use in the program are spread out across the county, meaning the properties will be able to assist in multiple geographic areas, rather than clustered in parts of Sarasota County that are already developed, or receiving separate funding opportunities to address affordable housing.

Included in the documentation provided by GCCF to 8 On Your Side were additional future housing initiative ideas, including a goal of another 310 units or homes that could also be developed or purchased for use in a similar program at later dates. Cost estimates included with those additional “ideas for future” were a minimum of $24.8 million in additional ARPA funds, as well as an as yet undetermined total from partner investment.

The estimate included would allow for the 310 additional housing units, though some projections provided by GCCF documented even more possible inclusions, with a possibility of over 400 more, depending on funding, time and approval. Extra documents provided detailed planning needs to address homelessness among Sarasota’s veteran population, as well as “housing interventions” for a more rapid effort to provide short-term or medium-term rental assistance.

According to representatives from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, one difficulty of building low-income housing is competition in the market. To that end, the projects detailed by the foundation were chosen to “supplement rather than compete with market-rate housing or free market conditions.”

The Sarasota County Commission meeting is still going, a vote has not yet taken place on the housing initiative.