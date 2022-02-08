Sarasota to rebuild road to address dust-filled air, residents want permanent solution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Sarasota’s historic Central Cocoanut neighborhood have been dealing with an ongoing dust issue.

When it’s not raining, clouds of dust are visible outside their homes and businesses. Driving through the area near Central Avenue and Industrial Court, a layer of dust can be seen on cars, homes, and even trees.

8 On Your Side first told you about the air pollution concerns in May 2021.

Residents and business owners say a nearby concrete recycling business is to blame for the fugitive dust. The industrial property is only feet away from homes and businesses in the neighborhood.

Thomas Rodgers operates a business in an area he refers to as ‘ground zero’ as it is only steps away from the facility he says is calling the dusty mess.

“You can’t just cover people with dust. That is really my problem. I have my son here and he has to breathe that and there’s a lot of problems with breathing concrete dust,” Rodgers said.

Several residents and businesses have raised concerns over the years. City, county, and state leaders have told 8 On Your Side they’re aware of the dust concerns.

The City of Sarasota recently took action to address the community’s concerns, however, Commissioner Jen Ahearn Koch points out it has been challenging due to the multiple layers of government involved. The city, she says, is responsible for the public road and any zoning issues tied to the property.

During a Monday meeting, the City Commission approved a $429,359 contract with Spectrum Underground to reconstruct the deteriorating road leading up to the recycling facility, plus make drainage improvements to the area.

City engineers inspected the road and found reconstructing it would be the best course of action to reduce issues involving dust stirred up by vehicles coming and going from the property. It was an assessment the city says staff with Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection agreed with. Construction is expected to begin in late March or early April, according to city officials.

“The city is responsible for that road. It is bumpy, it is dirty, it is not flat and when the trucks go down there, they are bumping around and they kick up the dust on that dirt road. There’s an impact from that dirt road. If we fix the piece we can fix, that is what we can do as a city and that is what we are willing to do,” Commissioner Ahearn-Koch said. “Then, if there is still massive amounts of dust in the air, which I am pretty certain that there still will be dust, but I don’t know, but who knows, but if there is, then we know it is coming directly from the concrete crushing machinery. Then we will know it is not from the dirt road anymore, it is not from the trucks anymore, it is only from the rock-crushing and at that point, we turn to the county and we say now you have to do your part. It is a process of elimination,” she continued.

Residents and other stakeholders are glad to see the city take some form of action, but say the road construction doesn’t address their ongoing health concerns. They say the source of the issue isn’t being addressed by the city’s move and suggest dust leaving the concrete crushing facility will continue to escape the property, landing on the roadway and in their neighborhoods.

“That is like putting a Band-Aid on the problem,” Rodgers said. “The dust is going to get collected and not go in the bay, but it doesn’t solve the breathing part of it. We do not have a wish to put this man out of business. We are just stating that as a neighborhood, it has been here too long and you shouldn’t make people suffer like that lung-wise and breathing-wise,” he continued.

8 On Your Side visited the facility Tuesday and asked to speak with the owner. We were told he was on-site, but we never received a call or email in return.

In addition to the city’s involvement, Sarasota County officials are also actively looking into the facility.

In the county’s latest inspection report dated Jan. 2022, Air and Water Quality personnel found the company, U.S Recycling in compliance with no fugitive emissions noted at the time of inspection. However, comments in the January report point out the ’emission test on the crusher was not conducted under normal operating conditions due to a small water cannon being used to suppress the dust.

8 On Your Side asked county officials if they intend on conducting their next visible emission test during ‘normal operating conditions’ in order to gather a clear representation of what residents in the community deal with each day. We were told by a spokesperson that staff confirmed that ‘the testing will be conducted under normal operations’.

Rodgers tells 8 On Your Side the neighborhood association is taking matters into their own hands.

“We are going to have to collect data as a neighborhood that is irrefutable. The Cocoanut Neighborhood Association has decided, which I agree, to put monitors air monitors in different areas surrounding the facility,” Rodgers said.

It’s unclear when that data collection process is set to begin.

“We definitely want to help the neighbors because it is a historic neighborhood with this amazing community of residents who are very proud and want to just have peaceful enjoyment of their own home and their backyards and their front yard and their porches and they are not getting that right now,” said Commissioner Ahearn-Koch. “I just wanna thank the residents for bringing this to our attention,” she continued.