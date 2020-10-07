Sarasota Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it has a permanent drop box at its office headquarters, located at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Sarasota, Venice, and North Port police departments also have permanent drop boxes in each of their lobbies and will be participating in the event.

Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medication such as tablets and capsules are accepted. Liquids and needles are not accepted.

While boxes at each location are available to the public year-round, SCSO said agencies participate in the national turn-in initiative to publicize the permanent option for proper disposal.

Medication turn-in is always anonymous.

