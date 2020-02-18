Sarasota Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns deputy who passed away due to medical condition

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Jason Court served the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy from 2010 to 2020 and formerly served with the Florida Department of Corrections.

Deputy Court graduated from Purdue University and worked for ten years as a marine propeller technician and had a career in finance before becoming a deputy.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Court passed away over the weekend from a medical condition and is survived by his wife Jennifer and two sons, Jake and Jordan.

The sheriff’s office asks that you keep the Court family and the Sarasota sheriff’s office corrections family in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

