SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deceased jiu-jitsu coach who was accused of sexually battering a 14-year-old student.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating the allegations after the victim’s father found videos of his child and their coach, Lance Darren Goodall Jr., a jiu-jitsu coach who owned Venom Fitness in Osprey.

A probable cause affidavit said the 32-year-old instructor was seen having sexual activity with the minor, who was dressed in their jiu-jitsu uniform. A gym mat was also seen in the photos.

According to deputies, the victim had been a student at Venom Fitness since October 2021, and the alleged sexual activity first began in August 2022.

“Afterwards, [Goodall] told [the victim] ‘he shouldn’t have done that’ and to ‘have his back,'” the affidavit said.

The document said inappropriate conduct continued multiple times at the gym, either in Goodall’s office or in the storage room. Goodall allegedly would use the security cameras to make sure other clients at the gym would not be entering the areas they were in, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect told the victim to keep quiet about their activities because he was afraid of losing his child, and he would take his own life if he ever was caught. He even sent the victim a picture of a gun, saying he owned six.

“He also stated he would ‘rather be dead than see his face all over,'” the affidavit said.

A search of the victim’s phone also located messages in which the coach told the victim he would help the minor with a jiu-jitsu career and opening their own gym.

With all this information, detectives said they had enough cause to charge the coach with three counts of sexual battery by a person in a position of custodial authority.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manatee County deputies tried to make contact with Goodall at his home Friday, but by the time they got there, he was dead after shooting himself.

Deputies said they are looking for other potential victims. Those with information on Goodall’s alleged crimes are asked to contact SCSO Detective Taylor Garrison.