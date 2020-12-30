Sarasota Co. DOH sees high demand for COVID-19 vaccine, appointments fully booked within minutes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Health Department is vaccinating those in Governor Ron DeSantis’ top priority group, which includes seniors 65 years and older.

Sarasota Health Department received 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and on Tuesday they vaccinated around 400 people.

The alert went out Tuesday afternoon for seniors to register for appointments on Wednesday. Those appointments were filled up in minutes.

“At 2:10 p.m. there were 30 slots in this hour and at 2:12 p.m. it was all full,” said Ted Copland.

So for those who were able to make a reservation to get the vaccine, they say it felt like they won the lottery.

“We were very fortunate to get it booked and within 24 hours get our vaccines,” said David Niemuth.

Even though there were no more appointments for Wednesday, officials with the Health Department tell 8 On Your Side more vaccines are on the horizon.

“Currently we are meeting and trying to determine what the next round of vaccine delivery to the community, what that will look like and how we will be able to do that,” said Public Information Officer for Sarasota County Health Department Steve Hurad said.

We will continue to update when more vaccine clinics will be available in Sarasota County.

For those looking to schedule an appointment they can visit the Sarasota Department of Health’s website.