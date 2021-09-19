Sarasota Co. deputies, troopers investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently helping the Florida Highway Patrol investigate a fatal single-car crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Springfield Drive.

The pedestrian involved in the crash has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Southbound South Tamiami Trail at Springfield Drive is closed until further notice.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.