Sarasota Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old man

Sarasota County

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing and endangered 87-year-old man.

Deputies say Linsey D. Owens was last seen in the area of Swift Road and Proctor Road in Sarasota.

Owens was driving a 2017 Honda Accord with a Florida license plate Z97OHB. His car has bumper stickers below the license plate and an American flag mounted on the passenger-side back window/roof area.

His Accord was last seen in the area of Anna Maria Island at 5:41 p.m. and may still be in that area, or in the greater downtown Bradenton area.

He has white hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 to 175 pounds.

If you have seen Owens or know his possible whereabouts, please call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office front desk at 941-861-4260, communications center at 941-316-1201, or the criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

