Sarasota Co. deputies investigating shooting near University Town Center

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening near University Town Center.

Deputies say multiple 911 calls came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding a possible active shooter situation in the 200 block of Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

According to witnesses, at least two cars were seen exchanging gunfire in front of several businesses in the UTC area.

The sheriff’s office said there have been no reports of any injuries and no reports of any property damage, however, deputies are still on the scene gathering information and witness statements.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say it is believed at least two sedans were involved in the incident and drove northbound on Cattlemen Road toward University Parkway.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Northbound lanes in the 200 block of Cattlemen Road are closed at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

If you have any information related to this incident or the involved vehicles, call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.