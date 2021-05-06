Sarasota Co. deputies investigating fatal house fire at Sun N Fun Resort

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department are currently investigating a fatal house fire at the Sun N Fun Resort.

Officials say the fire, which took place around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, destroyed two manufactured homes and damaged two others.

The sheriff’s office said one person has died as a result of the fire, however, deputies are still working to confirm the identity of the individual.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated and will be determined by the State Fire Marshal.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

