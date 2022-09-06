SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota City Hall has been evacuated due to a suspicious envelope, police said.

Police said the building is being evacuated as a precaution.

Officers said an employee at city hall received the suspicious envelope.

The Sarasota Police Department’s Explosive Materials Unit responded to the scene.

Officers said 2nd Street is closed between Orange and Lemon.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.